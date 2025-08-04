Michael Mando will return as The Scorpion in Spider-Man: Brand New Day

HQ

Despite filming having just begun for Spider-Man: Brand New Day, it appears that details are starting to leak through about the film's plot and major returns. Specifically, we know that Mark Ruffalo will be returning as The Hulk and Michael Mando will reappear as The Scorpion.

This comes from The Hollywood Reporter, which also states that we'll see The Hulk, Punisher, and Spider-Man in a big brawl before they figure out they're all actually good guys. This hasn't yet been confirmed by Sony or Marvel, though, so perhaps don't get your hopes up for a triple threat match smashing New York just yet.

Over the weekend, Mando confirmed his return in an Instagram post showing off a scorpion tattoo along his neck. Also, on his Instagram story, he posted a piece of art depicting Scorpion and Venom together, perhaps a tease of Spider-Man: Brand New Day's ultimate villain?