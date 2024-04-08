Mia Goth fights for her life in 1980s Hollywood in MaXXXine

HQ

Director Ti West will be debuting his next directorial effort later this year when the horror film MaXXXine makes its arrival in cinemas. Starring Mia Goth in the lead and titular role, the film sees a young adult film star attempting to break into the mainstream Hollywood scene, all while attempting to survive and evade a vicious killer that has been targeting young actresses in 1980s Hollywood.

MaXXXine features a stacked cast including the likes of Elizabeth Debicki, Moses Sumney, Michelle Monaghan, Bobby Cannavale, Halsey, Lily Collins, Giancarlo Esposito, and Kevin Bacon, and the film is slated to make its debut on September 16.

Check out the first trailer for MaXXXine below as well as its synopsis.

Synopsis: "In 1980s Hollywood, adult film star and aspiring actress Maxine Minx finally gets her big break. But as a mysterious killer stalks the starlets of Hollywood, a trail of blood threatens to reveal her sinister past."