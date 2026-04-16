Metroidvania Akatori will launch on PC and consoles in May

The spree of video game showcases and broadcasts continues in 2026. Already today we've seen an Xbox-geared Metro 2039 showcase, only for it to be followed by the Galaxies Spring Showcase, a broadcast more meant to be framed around upcoming AA and indie projects.

To this end, as part of the showcase, developer Contrast Games appeared to present a glimpse at its Metroidvania title known as Akatori. The appearance not only included a new trailer but also the confirmation of the game's launch date, which is set for May 28 on PC, PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch.

As for what Akatori offers, we're told that it sees players take on the role of Mako, as they fight to prevent the Amber Storm from wreaking further havoc as it spreads across realms and eras and poisons any living thing it touches.

Check out the latest trailer for Akatori below.