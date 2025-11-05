Metroid Prime 4: Beyond gets a new trailer dedicated to the Switch 2 version

HQ

One of the Nintendo games that fans have been clamoring for the most over the past decade is Metroid Prime 4: Beyond. And today, there's actually less than a month to go until its December 4 release.

Maybe it's just us here at the editorial office, but it feels like the hype isn't quite as big as one might think, which could possibly be attributed to the fact that Samus Aran this time has a motorcycle (called Vi-0-La) that she can use to drive around the game's open environments on the planet Viewros. This has drawn some criticism from concerned fans who feel it deviates from the classic Metroid Prime formula.

We'll find out for sure when it's time for the review, but now Nintendo has unceremoniously released a new trailer for the title that lets us check out gameplay, the controversial bike, enemies (Lamorn Mechanoid, Psy-bot Soldier, and the boss Aberax), and more.

Check out the video below, and don't forget that Metroid Prime 4: Beyond is actually coming to Switch as well, in addition to Switch 2.