Metroid Prime 4: Beyond and Pokemon Legends: Z-A premieres this year

The as-yet-unnamed Mario Kart title we saw when the Switch 2 was announced last month is still the only first-party game we know is coming to the Switch 2. It obviously won't be the only new fun we have to look forward to for the console in its first year on the market, and now we've learned of two more titles we can look forward to this year.

Although formats are not confirmed, Nintendo reveals in its latest quarterly report that both Metroid Prime 4: Beyond and Pokemon Legends: Z-A premieres in 2025. It seems very, very hard to imagine Nintendo keeping these two adventures exclusive to its outgoing format (though they could potentially be released for both), thereby leaving the new one behind - which is in desperate need of games so fans will buy it.

Thus, it seems very likely that we have now confirmed two games we can look forward to play on our Switch 2 devices in fairly close future.