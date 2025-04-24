Metaphor: ReFantazio exceeded Atlus' expectations on PC

HQ

As we all know, Atlus is best known for the acclaimed Persona series, which has continued to thrive, and last year gained a lot of new fans thanks to the Persona 3 Remake. But despite this, none of the Persona games are Atlus' fastest-selling titles, as that honour belongs to an entirely new franchise.

We're talking about the Game of the Year nominee Metaphor: ReFantazio, which was released last autumn and received top scores, including from us here at Gamereactor. In a 4Gamer interview (thanks Automaton), the game's director and creative producer Katsura Hashino says that it is the studio's fastest-selling game ever.

In the interview, he also notes that PC gamers are a growing audience for the company and have been for ten years, making Metaphor: ReFantazio Atlus' first role-playing game to come to PC at the same time as consoles. He also reveals (translated with Bing) that it has performed better than expected:

"...it has been downloaded from Steam and Windows PC game store in a scale that exceeded our expectations."

In summary, it seems that we can expect to see more from the Metaphor: ReFantazio universe in the future, and Atlus games being released for PC alongside consoles seems like a no brainer too.