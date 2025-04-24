LIVE
HQ
logo hd live | Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
 See in hd icon

Chat

X
      😁 😂 😃 😄 😅 😆 😇 😈 😉 😊 😋 😌 😍 😏 😐 😑 😒 😓 😔 😕 😖 😗 😘 😙 😚 😛 😜 😝 😞 😟 😠 😡 😢 😣 😤 😥 😦 😧 😨 😩 😪 😫 😬 😭 😮 😯 😰 😱 😲 😳 😴 😵 😶 😷 😸 😹 😺 😻 😼 😽 😾 😿 🙀 🙁 🙂 🙃 🙄
      English
      Follow us
      Gamereactor
      news
      Metaphor: ReFantazio

      Metaphor: ReFantazio exceeded Atlus' expectations on PC

      It's also the developer's fastest-selling game to date.

      Subscribe to our newsletter here!

      * Required field
      HQ

      As we all know, Atlus is best known for the acclaimed Persona series, which has continued to thrive, and last year gained a lot of new fans thanks to the Persona 3 Remake. But despite this, none of the Persona games are Atlus' fastest-selling titles, as that honour belongs to an entirely new franchise.

      We're talking about the Game of the Year nominee Metaphor: ReFantazio, which was released last autumn and received top scores, including from us here at Gamereactor. In a 4Gamer interview (thanks Automaton), the game's director and creative producer Katsura Hashino says that it is the studio's fastest-selling game ever.

      In the interview, he also notes that PC gamers are a growing audience for the company and have been for ten years, making Metaphor: ReFantazio Atlus' first role-playing game to come to PC at the same time as consoles. He also reveals (translated with Bing) that it has performed better than expected:

      "...it has been downloaded from Steam and Windows PC game store in a scale that exceeded our expectations."

      In summary, it seems that we can expect to see more from the Metaphor: ReFantazio universe in the future, and Atlus games being released for PC alongside consoles seems like a no brainer too.

      Metaphor: ReFantazio

      Related texts

      0
      Metaphor: ReFantazioScore

      Metaphor: ReFantazio
      REVIEW. Written by Alberto Garrido

      The creators of SMT and Persona have managed to take the best of their concepts, give it a different story, design and identity, to achieve their most complete game to date.



      Loading next content