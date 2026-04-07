Mercedes-AMG doesn't want their upcoming electric car to feel... electric

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Mercedes-AMG's first purpose-built EV isn't just about speed, it's about attitude, apparently. A new development video shows the upcoming Mercedes-AMG GT electric four-door happily sliding sideways on ice, as the brand makes it clear this won't be a typical, clinical EV.

The prototype, currently undergoing winter testing, demonstrates just how drift-focused the car is. Engineers are actively showcasing its ability to break traction and hold controlled slides, even in low-grip conditions like snow and ice.

But the biggest twist? AMG doesn't want this EV to feel like an EV at all. The car will feature simulated V8 engine sounds and even artificial gear shifts, designed to recreate the emotional experience of a traditional AMG performance car.

The new model is expected to rival cars like the Porsche Taycan and will be built on AMG's dedicated AMG.EA platform, marking a major shift for the performance division as it moves into the electric era.

You can watch aforementioned winter testing below.