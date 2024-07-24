Meet Warhammer 40,000's worst bed bugs in new Space Marine II trailer

HQ

Warhammer 40,000 might be the one super popular sci-fi universe that absolutely no fan wants to live in. It's full of things that want to kill you, from hulking green space orcs to your own government. Worst of all, there's the xenomorph-like Tyranids that wish to do nothing but feast on the lifeblood of every planet they come across.

In Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine II, they are always coming at you thick and fast, in such heavy swarms that in the trailer below you can see the camera nearly losing track of Titus. While most of the Tyranids you meet can be put down with a bullet or swing of your sword, there are tougher enemies out there within the swarms that can put up more of a fight.

Check out the trailer below and let us know how you'd try and deal with an oncoming Tyranid swarm. Chances are, not many of us would last long. We've not got power armour, after all.