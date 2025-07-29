Meet the Parents 4 is officially titled Focker-In-Law

We have known for some time that a fourth Meet the Parents film is in development to some degree. It was expected that Robert De Niro would return as Jack Byrnes, alongside Ben Stiller as Greg Focker, Owen Wilson as Kevin Rawley, Blythe Danner as Dina Byrnes, and Teri Polo as Pam Focker too. Now we know the movie's official title, when it will premiere, and who is confirmed to be joining the cast as well.

In a post on social media, it's revealed that the movie will go by the name of Focker-In-Law and that it will premiere on Thanksgiving 2026 (November 26, 2026) in the US at least. For us in Europe, it may be the week before or after, as can happen when movies aim for the American holiday weekend.

Otherwise, it's confirmed that Ariana Grande will join the cast in a role that isn't directly specified. Seemingly the popstar and Wicked actress will play the paramour of Skyler Gisondo's character (who is expected to be the son of Greg and Pam Focker), who is looking to marry into the Focker/Byrnes family.

The movie is being written and directed by John Hamburg, and with the premiere around 15 months away, it wouldn't be unreasonable to expect production to kick off very soon.