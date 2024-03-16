Mean Girls makes its digital debut next week

HQ

If you never got a chance to head to cinemas to catch the remake/sequel of Mean Girls, we have some good news for you. The film will be making its debut as a digital release as soon as next week, with the digital premiere set for March 18, 2024.

To add to this, it has also been affirmed that the film will be getting its physical release around six weeks later, as those who are interested in picking up a DVD, Blu-ray, or 4K UHD copy of the movie will be able to do so from April 29, 2024.

Lastly, with these releases in mind, the original Mean Girls from 2004 is also being released in a 4K UHD format and with a special SteelBook, all on April 29 too, meaning you can soon expand your collection with this totally grool line-up of movies.