MaXXXine shown in new horrifying trailer

HQ

After the success of X and Pearl, Ti West is back with a third horror movie in the same series called MaXXXine. Here, the protagonist Maxine (played by Mia Goth) moves to Los Angeles during the happy 80s to become a famous actress, but as you might suspect, it will not happen without a real bloodbath where a stalker seems to lurk in the shadows.

Now we've got a second trailer for MaXXXine, which opens in theaters on July 5, that lets us check out what's in store. MaXXXine was supposed to be the end of a trilogy, but as with good horror series, they don't really have an ending and West has already flagged that he has ideas for a fourth movie - something we definitely won't turn down if he can maintain this level of quality.

Check out the new trailer below.