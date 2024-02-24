Masters of the Air is the most watched premiere on Apple TV+

HQ

Steven Spielberg and Tom Hanks' latest portrayal of World War II Masters of the Air was long-awaited and, like its predecessors, Band of Brothers and The Pacific, it has also been almost been unanimously praised. Proof of this is that it is now the most-watched premiere ever on Apple TV+.

During the premiere weekend, the streaming service's previous record was broken, which was the second season of Ted Lasso. Apple is as always a bit secretive here and does not report exact viewing figures. However, the technology giant announced that in the first seven days after the premiere of Masters of the Air, the number of viewers increased by 65% ​​overall and the number of subscribers increased by double-digit percentages in more than 100 countries.

