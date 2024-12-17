Marvel's Nova is officially moving forward

Marvel is once more reaching to the far corners of space with its new Nova series. While we've heard bits and bobs about Nova here and there, now we have official confirmation that the series is going ahead as a writer and showrunner have been attached.

Ed Bernero, former Criminal Minds showrunner, has been attached to the project (via Deadline), and will serve as both writer and showrunner. The series will focus on the first Nova that appeared in Marvel Comics, Richard Ryder.

Ryder first appeared in 1976, and was portrayed as a member of an intergalactic police force called the Nova Corps. Being part of this task force gave Ryder strength, speed, and the ability of flight. Since then, we've seen new heroes take on the Nova mantle and gain more powers, so we'll have to see how permanent of a fixture Ryder is in the future of the MCU.