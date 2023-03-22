Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Marvel's Midnight Suns

Marvel's Midnight Suns trailer shows off Morbius gameplay

It's Morbin' time!

The third DLC for Marvel's Midnight Suns brings Morbius in as a playable character and a new trailer for the game shows how best you can use the vampire.

Morbius seems like a great pair with characters that inflict a lot of bleed on enemies, as he deals extra damage to bleeding foes. His Hunger meter fills when playing his cards, and when full provides Block and buffs all bleeding damage cards.

In terms of his specific attacks, there's Claw, which is a single-target melee strike again dealing extra damage to a bleeding foe. Also, Savage Swipe can knock an enemy back, and Charm causes enemies to attack a random ally.

The third DLC for Marvel's Midnight Suns is available now. Will you be using Morbius in your game?

Marvel's Midnight Suns

