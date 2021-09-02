Marvel's Midnight Suns to feature a combat system with skill cards and a social hub area

HQ

Firaxis Games promised us gameplay from their new strategy role-playing game Marvel's Midnight Suns last week and delivered on it last night. In the gameplay video, we see small excerpts from the high-quality gameplay that are supposed to give the game that slick Marvel look. What is interesting is the decision that we don't look at the action from the clear isometric perspective, but are very close to the action.

A central hub area is explored from a shoulder perspective, for example. Conversations, including dialog options, are shown in the familiar close-up. In these RPG sections you will build up a relationship with the other characters, develop or train your character and their equipment (Blade helps you with that).

If you feel ready for the battle, you select an available mission on the world map, as in Xcom, and then determine which three superheroes you want to command in the coming battle. When it is a character's turn in turn-based tactical combat, we use skills that are visualised with playing cards. Depending on the effect, we then position a unit and aim the said effect (if necessary) at any target within range. Then the appropriate talent is captured with an action-oriented tracking shot, which you can hopefully skip.

How tactical the gameplay is cannot be said from the few portions of gameplay shown, but pushing enemies around seems to be a bigger focus in the game. In Marvel's Midnight Suns, we take on the role of the hero Hunter, whom you can adapt and individualise yourself. You will be able to determine the appearance and abilities of your characters yourself as soon as the game appears on all current platforms in March 2022.

Thanks, IGN.