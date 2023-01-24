Marvel's Midnight Suns Shows Off Deadpool Gameplay

HQ

Deadpool is coming to Marvel's Midnight Suns on the 26th of January. The first trailer for the DLC was only unveiled last week, but now we already have a fairly length gameplay showcase to sift through as well.

The Deadpool gameplay video gives us a closer look at how the iconic fourth wall-breaking mercenary will play in Marvel's Midnight Suns. It seems that Deadpool's abilities largely focus on dealing massive damage to one enemy at a time.

There are certain attacks that see Deadpool take out a couple of enemies, but largely he seems to be a DPS character with a focus on taking down tougher targets. He can also build up damage using En Fuego, which multiplies the damage of his abilities.

En Fuego stacks are earned by knocking out enemies, which again implies you're going to have Deadpool be taking out a lot of foes one-by-one. Check out the full gameplay showcase below: