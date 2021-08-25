Marvel's Midnight Suns revealed at Gamescom Opening Night Live!

Gamescom Opening Night Live! just kicked off with a bang with the reveal of the new Saints Row reboot. But to keep up that pace, we got a brand new game announcement directly after that, a game that was long rumoured and now confirmed: Marvel's Midnight Suns.

This is a title coming from the XCOM developer Firaxis Games, with 2K credited as the publisher, and will be a strategy game that revolves around your favourite Marvel characters facing a new seemingly supernatural threat.

So far we only got to see a cinematic reveal trailer (which was admittedly very cool), but we are promised a gameplay reveal coming in a few days, on September 1 at 19:30 BST / 20:30 CEST.

As part of the announcement, it was also revealed that people who sign up for the newsletter for the game will be eligible to unlock the Nightstalker skin for Blade in-game. But as for when you can use that skin, you'll have to wait until launch, which is planned for March 2022, on PC (via Epic Games Store and Steam), PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series, and Nintendo Switch.

Make sure to check out the announcement trailer below.