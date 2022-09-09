Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Marvel's Midnight Suns

Marvel's Midnight Suns launches in December

The delay turned out to be a measly two months.

HQ

Last month it was confirmed that Marvel's Midnight Suns had once again been delayed and the developers did not want to provide a new release date, which made most people believe it could be quite a massive delay. Fortunately, Firaxis clearly didn't need that much extra development time as they just confirmed during the Disney & Marvel Games Showcase that Marvel's Midnight Suns will be released this year and is coming on December 2.

There was also a new trailer shown, which we will share with you as soon as it is made available.

