Marvel's Midnight Suns launches in December

HQ

Last month it was confirmed that Marvel's Midnight Suns had once again been delayed and the developers did not want to provide a new release date, which made most people believe it could be quite a massive delay. Fortunately, Firaxis clearly didn't need that much extra development time as they just confirmed during the Disney & Marvel Games Showcase that Marvel's Midnight Suns will be released this year and is coming on December 2.

There was also a new trailer shown, which we will share with you as soon as it is made available.