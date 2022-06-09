Marvel's Midnight Suns is coming in October

HQ

We've been hearing and seeing all kinds of rumours and reports about when Marvel's Midnight Suns would actually launch following its delay earlier this year. But fortunately, the rumour mill has been ground to a halt as during the ongoing Summer Game Fest, 2K and Firaxis just slapped an official launch date on the strategy game.

Set to arrive on October 7, 2022, it's not actually all too long until we can assemble a collection of Earth's Mightiest Heroes in order to fight back against a growing demon threat. Be sure to catch the latest trailer (which was just featured during the show) below.