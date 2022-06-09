Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Netflix Russia conflictElden RingPlaystation announcementsUncharted FilmBruno Mars FortniteDownload Plants vs Zombies: Garden Warfare 210 Tricks Elden Ring
English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Marvel's Midnight Suns

Marvel's Midnight Suns is coming in October

The strategy game from Firaxis finally has a release date set in stone.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

We've been hearing and seeing all kinds of rumours and reports about when Marvel's Midnight Suns would actually launch following its delay earlier this year. But fortunately, the rumour mill has been ground to a halt as during the ongoing Summer Game Fest, 2K and Firaxis just slapped an official launch date on the strategy game.

Set to arrive on October 7, 2022, it's not actually all too long until we can assemble a collection of Earth's Mightiest Heroes in order to fight back against a growing demon threat. Be sure to catch the latest trailer (which was just featured during the show) below.

HQ
Marvel's Midnight Suns

Related texts



Loading next content