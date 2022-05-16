Marvel's Midnight Suns has been age-rated

HQ

If a few recent age-ratings are anything to go by, then we might be seeing Marvel's Midnight suns sooner rather than later. As noticed on the sub-Reddit, r/LeaksandRumours, a screenshot of an age-rating of the game by the South Korean classification board has been shared, and it shows that the strategy game will be for people older than 15, due its "many expressions that look like violence and blood toward living things."

This coincides with the recent rating of Marvel's Midnight Suns by the Australian classification board, who gave the game an M rating, due to its "Mature themes and supernatural violence, in-game purchases".

While Take-Two and Firaxis has yet to officially slap an exact date on when Midnight Suns will debut, other than the second half of 2022 time frame that is, age-rating classifications like these generally point toward a game being closer to launch, so perhaps we can look forward to some more news in the coming weeks.