Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy is seemingly heading to Switch 2

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Despite receiving excellent reviews, the 2021 game Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy underperformed commercially. Marvel as a whole experienced a clear dip following the premiere of Avengers: Endgame two years earlier, and none of the actors returned for the game, whose characters thus often resembled Temu versions of their movie counterparts, a factor that may have played a role.

Thanks to its inclusion in PlayStation Plus Extra and Game Pass, it eventually attracted a large number of players, but unfortunately, there was never any talk of a sequel, and Square Enix stated that the game had missed its sales targets.

Now, however, it seems to be on the verge of getting a second chance. Gematsu notes that a Switch 2 version of Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy has suddenly received an age rating from the Taiwan Digital Game Rating Committee, which is their equivalent of PEGI. No such release has been announced yet, but it's very likely to happen soon, even if it shouldn't be considered a confirmation just yet (there have been a few instances where such information turned out to be false).

Hopefully, the Switch 2 audience will flock to it, because it's truly a game that deserves a better fate. You can read our review of it here if you want to know more.