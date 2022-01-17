Marvel to show the first Moon Knight trailer later tonight

HQ

In a few hours, we're going to get a look at the first trailer for the next Marvel Cinematic Universe TV series. That's right, after being announced back in 2019, it's finally time to see Oscar Isaac suit up as the Marvel character, Moon Knight, in the Disney+ original series of the same namesake.

As revealed over Twitter, the first trailer for the show will be airing during the NFL Super Wild Card match between the Los Angeles Rams and the Arizona Cardinals later today (technically early tomorrow morning for us in Europe as the game starts at 1:15 GMT / 2:15 CET on January 18). According to the post, this will give us the "world trailer premiere", and hopefully - as we haven't had an MCU show since Hawkeye - we'll also find out when the show will be landing on the streamer.

Until then, you can head to the teaser post here, to see a very short glimpse of Moon Knight footage, a lot of which was already shown off during Marvel's Disney+ Day Special in 2021.