Marvel Rivals could soon be getting loot boxes

It seems that Marvel Rivals might be taking another page out of Overwatch's book, as a recent datamine suggests that loot boxes could soon be on the way to Netease's hero shooter.

As reported by RivalsInfo over on Twitter/X, the codename "Mysteries" player component was reintroduced via logic brought about in Season 4. In layman's terms, Mysteries is the codename for Marvel Rivals' take on loot boxes.

There is code related to collecting a number of these boxes and a tracker for the number opened. We're not sure how this will be implemented or if it will be at all. It's possible this could be part of a seasonal event, or it could also be an extra way for Netease to earn a bit of cash from its free-to-play shooter.

When Overwatch first launched, loot boxes were the way to get cosmetic items, with players rolling the dice each time they opened one. The battle pass system replaced loot boxes, and when Marvel Rivals launched it adopted the same approach. But, if new skins could be given away via these Mysteries, then players would likely jump at the chance to head into old habits once more.