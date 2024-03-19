Marvel reported to continue with Kang the Conqueror as major villain, looking for new actor

HQ

When Jonathan Majors was fired from his role as Kang the Conqueror, many people thought that Disney and Marvel would try to find another major villain to take his place. But that doesn't seem to be the case, and according to a recent report from insider Daniel Richtman, Marvel plans to continue with Kang, but let a new actor take over the character.

Expect to see him again in Avengers 5 and its sequel Secret Wars, and many fans now seem to be hoping to see Coleman Domingo from Fear the Walking Dead as the new Kang the Conqueror.

Do you think Marvel should continue with Kang, or would you rather see another major villain?