Marvel fatigue is now a thing amongst fans

HQ

If you think there is way too much Marvel content coming these days, you are not alone. A new study reveals that over one-third (36%) of Marvel fans are experiencing a fatigued feeling over the constant bombardment of series and movies.

This is of course something that should worry Disney and Marvel going forward, but they show no plans to slow down. Phase 4 of the MCU just concluded with the release of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, but a fifth phase has already been revealed and starts in February with Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. Other things we can look forward to during Phase Five is Secret Invasion (including Samuel L. Jackson and Ben Mendelsohn), Agatha: Coven of Chaos (starring Kathryn Hahn), Ironheart (starring Dominique Thorne) and Daredevil: Born Again (which once again has Charlie Cox playing the protagonist). There are also several other projects planned like new seasons of What If...? and Loki.

The study also included DC fans, which isn't suffering from the same fatigue though with only 20% saying it is oversaturated.

What is your take on all this. Is there too much MCU content coming?

Thanks Variety.