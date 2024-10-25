Márquez sets a new all-time record at the MotoGP Chang International Circuit in Thailand

HQ

The MotoGP World Championship is nearing the end of the the 2024 edition, and while Jorge Martín leads with 20 points over current champion Francesco Bagnaia, there are still enough points at play (111 points with the three GP still in dispute) to keep the excitement till the end.

In fact, in the Practice session held Friday, Marc Márquez secured the top spot in the Chang International Circuit in Buriram and even scored a new all-time lap record in the Thailand Grand Prix, with 1:29.165, narrowly surpassing the previous record broke by Jorge Martín in 2023 (1:29.287).

Márquez, however, is third in the World Championship with 345 points, too far to fight for the crown. His battle is against Enea Bastiniani, fourth with 331.

Thai's GP can be followed Sunday, October 27, from 8:00 AM GMT.

The World Championship is led by Martín with 424 followed by Bagnaia with 404. Spaniards and Italians keep dominating the largest motorcycle event in the world, which is celebrating this weekend the PT Grand Prix of Thailand, and will move to Malaysia November 3 and finally Valencia, Spain for the twentieth and final GP on November 17.