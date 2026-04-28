Mario Tennis Aces' soundtrack is now available with Nintendo Music

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We were pretty much in agreement here at the editorial office that Mario Tennis Fever didn't quite live up to its predecessor, Mario Tennis Aces, even though it was still a good game. Now, we have the chance to revisit memories of the latter, as Nintendo has just updated its Nintendo Music app (requires a Switch Online subscription) with the music from Aces.

There are a total of 23 tracks spanning one hour and 15 minutes, all composed by Motoi Sakuraba. He has previously contributed his compositions to game series such as Star Ocean, Mario Golf, and Golden Sun, so he's a seasoned composer who knows how to create captivating video game music.

The Mario Tennis Aces soundtrack is now available, so just pop it on tonight when you take the dog for an evening walk or hit the gym for your mandatory workout.