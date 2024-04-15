Maneater has sold more than 14 million units

HQ

Maneater, or shaRkPG as it's otherwise known, has proven to be a bit of a sleeper hit when it comes to sales. While we might not have heard much from the game since its launch in 2020, it has managed to reel in 14 million copies sold.

In a press release from publisher Tripwire Interactive, which discussed the appointing of a new CEO, it was revealed that more than 14 million people had decided to see what it was like to become a shark for a little while.

The last time we heard about Maneater, the game had reached 5 million players back in 2021, so in three years its sales have been very consistent. In our review, we gave Maneater a 7 out of 10, praising its fun and unique gameplay.