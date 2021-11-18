Maneater has reached 5M players, getting Ray Tracing update for next-gen consoles

HQ

Via a press release, Tripwire Interactive proudly announced that Maneater, their "shARkPG" which allows you to play as the apex predator in the sea and hunt down humans and other sea animals, just hit the milestone of having more than 5 million players.

In order to celebrate this, the developer decided to launch a free update, bringing Ray Tracing support to PS5 and Xbox Series X. With this new shiny feature, now the Gulf Coast looks more vivid because the realism and appearance of real-time reflections on the surface of water as well as the refraction above when looking up from below all have been enhanced. Other than Ray Tracing, the update also delivers a series of quality of life improvements, bug fixes, and adjustments. For the full patch notes, check here.

