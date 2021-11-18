Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

LIVE
HQ
logo hd live | Forza Horizon 5
 See in hd icon
English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Maneater

Maneater has reached 5M players, getting Ray Tracing update for next-gen consoles

It's taken the game around 18 months to achieve the number.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

Via a press release, Tripwire Interactive proudly announced that Maneater, their "shARkPG" which allows you to play as the apex predator in the sea and hunt down humans and other sea animals, just hit the milestone of having more than 5 million players.

In order to celebrate this, the developer decided to launch a free update, bringing Ray Tracing support to PS5 and Xbox Series X. With this new shiny feature, now the Gulf Coast looks more vivid because the realism and appearance of real-time reflections on the surface of water as well as the refraction above when looking up from below all have been enhanced. Other than Ray Tracing, the update also delivers a series of quality of life improvements, bug fixes, and adjustments. For the full patch notes, check here.

The review we wrote for Maneater can be found from this link.

Maneater

Related texts

0
ManeaterScore

Maneater
REVIEW. Written by Ben Lyons

"Maneater takes the essence of GTA and channels it into a relentless ocean-based romp that somehow also manages to show the atrocious impact we humans have on our oceans."



Loading next content