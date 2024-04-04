Make charging easier with Alogic's Lift 4-in-1

HQ

It can be an absolute nightmare charging up several electronic devices while on the go and travelling. Fortunately, Alogic has a solution that could help with many of your woes.

Known as the Lift 4-in-1, this is a versatile unit that can charge several devices at once, through wireless and wired options. It uses MagSafe technology making it ideal for Apple users, and to see how it shapes up, we've made the device the focus of our latest episode of Quick Look.

Check out the video below to hear what our very own Magnus thinks about the Alogic Lift 4-in-1, and if it should be your next travel necessity.