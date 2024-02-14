Madame Web reviews are nearly as bad as Morbius

HQ

Madame Web is finally here. The movie that looked dreadful from its first trailer has made it to theatres, and by the looks of things, it's just as bad as we expected. Currently, Madame Web has a 17% rating on Rotten Tomatoes from 81 reviews.

As always, Rotten Tomatoes isn't the most trustworthy site for actual impressions, but from reviews this bad, it tells us all we need to know. The only Sony Marvel film that's considered worse is Morbius, but that could change as more reviews pour in for Madame Web.

The worse this film seems, though, the more you'll have people watching it for irony's sake. There likely won't be enough buzz to gaslight Sony into re-releasing it like the studio did with Morbius, but who knows? Maybe it could do okay at the box office.