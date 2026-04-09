Macron pushes a €36bn defence boost

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France is preparing a significant increase in defence spending, with President Emmanuel Macron backing an additional €36 billion investment by 2030 to strengthen the country's military capabilities and nuclear deterrent.

The proposal, outlined in an updated military planning law, would raise defence spending to 2.5% of GDP, reflecting growing security concerns linked to conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East, as well as doubts about long-term support from the United States under Donald Trump.

French Defence Minister Catherine Vautrin described the move as a response to a "deep and brutal shift" in global geopolitics, with France aiming to adapt to what it sees as a more unstable and conflict-prone world.

Catherine Vautrin // Shutterstock

A key element of the plan is the expansion of France's nuclear arsenal, with increased warhead numbers and continued investment in deterrence, which already accounts for around 13% of the defence budget. Paris maintains the world's fourth-largest nuclear stockpile and is also exploring ways to extend its nuclear umbrella to European partners.

Beyond nuclear capabilities, the plan includes major funding increases for conventional forces. Billions will be allocated to replenish artillery, air defence systems and long-range missiles, while new investments will target drone warfare, robotics and next-generation missile systems.

France also aims to reduce its reliance on US military support by developing independent capabilities, including an early-warning system to detect missile launches, potentially supported by a European satellite network by 2035.