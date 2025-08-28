Lucasfilm announces casting for Star Wars: Starfighter

HQ

Following the conclusion of the second season of Andor, many are wondering how Disney and Lucasfilm will capitalise on these new credits from the Republic of fan confidence in the franchise after years of less than stellar productions. Star Wars: Starfighter looks like the most original project on the table right now, and today production officially began on the film, which will be directed by Shawn Levy.

As we know, it will star Ryan Gosling, but now we have a list of names of actors and actresses who will be making their Star Wars universe debut in the film, and they are as follows: Flynn Gray, Matt Smith, Mia Goth, Aaron Pierre, Simon Bird, Jamael Westman, Daniel Ings and Amy Adams.

In an article published on starwars.com, director Shawn Levy states the following: "I feel a profound sense of excitement and honor as we begin production on Star Wars: Starfighter. From the day Kathy Kennedy called me up, inviting me to develop an original adventure in this incredible Star Wars galaxy, this experience has been a dream come true, creatively and personally. Star Wars shaped my sense of what story can do, how characters and cinematic moments can live with us forever. To join this storytelling galaxy with such brilliant collaborators onscreen and off, is the thrill of a lifetime."

Starfighter's plot and storyline are unknown at this time, except that it is a completely original story set in a time period never before explored in the franchise.

Star Wars: Starfighter will be released in cinemas on 28 May 2027, almost coinciding with the franchise's 50th anniversary. Are you looking forward to seeing it?