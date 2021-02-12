Rainbow Six SiegeBugs in Cyberpunk (video)Cyberpunk epilepsyCities Skylines tipsDream League Soccer 2016Breath of the Wild controlsLogitech G29 PS5PS5 Pro patent
Grand Theft Auto V

Love is in the air in GTA Online

Celebrate the most intimate of holidays in Rockstar's online world.

Valentine's Day is just around the corner, and to celebrate the annual holiday, Rockstar is giving players plenty of opportunities to earn GTA$ and RP in Grand Theft Auto Online. Considering this might be one of the most distant Valentine's Days we as a race will ever have to experience, why not head to Grand Theft Auto Online to share the love with some friends and loved ones.

To get the gist of what you can expect to be coming, here is a quick rundown of all that is available over Valentine's Day.

To start with, the couple-themed events Till Death Do Us Part and Shotgun Wedding will be getting triple GTA$ and RP, and the DJ missions featuring Moodymann, Keinemusik, and Palms Trak will be getting double GTA$ and RP.

Players who complete the Cayo Perico Heist finale will get a free Buckingham Luxe Tee, and to celebrate even further, champagne will be free at all nightclubs for the day. Likewise, nightclubs will be 40% off, with upgrades to the buildings being 30% off also.

Various vehicles will also be receiving price reductions, including the Albany Roosevelt, Buckingham Valkyrie, and the Ocelot Swinger, which are all 40% off.

To round everything out, Prime Gaming members can also look forward to various other discounts, free gear and money, provided you have your Social Club connected to the service.

Pretty good way to spend Valentine's Day if you ask us.

Grand Theft Auto V

