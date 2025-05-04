Lords of the Fallen Studio: Developing games for a modern audience leads to failure

HQ

Chasing the so-called modern audience is pure folly and a behavior that threatens the industry at large. That's according to CI Games CEO Marek Tyminski, who recently criticized those who follow this strategy. He claims it's equivalent to shooting yourself in the foot and adds that there's clear data backing up his argument.

Because of this, the studio behind Lords of the Fallen has deliberately stayed away from any form of political agendas in its games. On X, Tyminski wrote:

"'Modern audience' is a false myth. Data proves it now. Making games for them is a path to extinction."

He also points out that consulting firms like Sweet Baby Inc.—which specifically focus on supporting development around diversity, equity, and inclusion—often end up harming games rather than helping them.

Tyminski also revealed that when Lords of the Fallen launched, there was concern about the so-called "DEI ghost" potentially attacking and criticizing the game precisely because they had chosen what he describes as a "traditional development" path.

Finally, Tyminski argues that if a game is good and creative enough, it will succeed whether it includes political agendas or not.

Do you agree with Tyminski's take?