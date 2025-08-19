Lords of the Fallen 2 have officially been revealed

HQ

Lords of the Fallen was a surprise hit for studio CI Games after a troubled development cycle, but the succes has paved the way for a sequel, which isn't too far off.

During Opening Night Live 2025 Keighley and company revealed the first CG trailer for Lords of the Fallen 2, that takes place more than 100 years after the first game, and shows a brutal showdown with the world's malevolent gods.

The game launches on PS5, Xbox Series and on PC as an Epic Game Store exclusive in 2026. You can see the first trailer below.