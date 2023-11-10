Logitech's new Wave Keys keyboard gives you some ergonomic comfort

HQ

Mechanical keyboards might be all the rage for so-called members of the PC master race, but if you're going to be gaming, working, or just typing for long periods of time, you're going to want to prioritise comfort over RGB lights and such.

This is where the Logitech Wave keyboard comes in. You can tell where it got its name from its interesting shape, but apart from just help out with the marketing, the shape of this keyboard allows your wrists to rest much easier.

It also feels softer than a lot of other wrist rests, feeling quite nostalgic like the mousepads of old. In our latest Quick Look, we show the new Logitech keyboard in all its glory, and let you know whether it's worth checking out yourself.