Logitech unveils fifth generation of Astro A50 headset

Logitech has officially lifted the curtain on the fifth generation of its Astro A50 headset. Coming as part of the technology manufacturer's gaming division, Logitech G, this headset offers an array of modern features and has broad connectivity.

We're told that the device brings Playsync, a feature that allows the user to switch between connected consoles and PC systems with just a single click. The headset is even capable of being connected to a PC, PS5, and Xbox console all at the same time, making it ideal for serial multitaskers.

The audio is powered by a 40mm Pro-G Graphene driver that is said to be able to help the player process and identify sounds more accurately. To add to this, the headset uses HDMI 2.1 and USB-C connections to deliver uncompressed 24-bit audio.

Talking further about connectivity, the headset does support Logitech's Lightspeed technology, meaning it should have a reliable connection, albeit at the cost of a bit of battery life. There is no mention of the expected battery life for the system, but we are told that it will debut with a base station so you can easily charge it up.

In terms of the microphone, this is said to be a 48KHz device that uses Lightspeed too. The headset is even made from 35% post-consumer recycled content, and comes in paper packaging, as part of Logitech's commitment to better environmental practices.

As for the price tag and release date, we're told that the headset will cost £379.99 / €399.00 and will look to ship in the first half of 2024.