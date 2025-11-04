Lionsgate now has all the rights they need to create Rambo movies and other projects

HQ

Sylvester Stallone may have made his final appearance as Rambo in 2019's Rambo: Last Blood. But... that doesn't mean Hollywood is done with the character. Deadline reports that Lionsgate and Millennium Films have signed a deal to produce a Rambo prequel that will explore our titular hero's younger days and military background.

Noah Centineo (To All the Boys I've Loved Before, Black Adam) seems to be set for the role of John Rambo, with Sisu filmmaker Jalmari Helander pretty much confirmed as director. With the deal in place, it shouldn't be too long before details about the script, more actors and other details begin to emerge. We will, of course, return when we know more.