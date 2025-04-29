Like the Master Sword from Zelda: Skyward Sword - Cyberpunk 2077 to take advantage of Joy-Con features on Nintendo Switch 2

HQ

If there's one third-party company we can already take our hats off to for what it's going to offer on Nintendo Switch 2, it's Poland's CD Projekt RED. As you know, Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition will be the console's launch title on 5 June, and according to early technical reviews, it's the most polished and best performing handheld version (including portable gaming PCs like Steam Deck, Asus ROG Ally, etc.) out there. But its uniqueness won't stop there.

We also know that Cyberpunk 2077 on Nintendo Switch 2 will arrive contained entirely on the game cartridge (about 59.8 GB), without the need for additional downloads (we're talking about the Ultimate version, which also includes the Phantom Liberty DLC). What we didn't know until now is that this version includes some unique functionality derived from Nintendo's unique Joy-Con controllers.

In a new Creator's Voice video, where the third-party developers talk about the specifics of upcoming Switch 2 game releases, game director Adam Badowski talked about the big technical leap they've made in this new version of Night City and, among other things, that we'll be able to use the Joy-Cons individually to, for example, wield the katana independently. It's a functionality that's been around for over 20 years, really, when Nintendo implemented it in the Wii generation with games like The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword. "We've added a lot of little ways to use the controls on the go," adds CD Projekt RED vice president of technology Charles Tremblay.

You can watch Badowski and Tremblay's statements in the Nintendo Switch 2 Creator's Voice developer diary below.

Will you be playing Cyberpunk 2077 Ultimate Edition on Nintendo Switch 2?