Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii, starring Goro Majima, announced for release in February 2025

Goro Majima is, after Ichiban Kasuga and Kiryu Kazuma, the most popular character in the entire Yakuza/Like a Dragon series since its inception. His histrionic style and overflowing charisma has been a constant in Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio's ever-changing criminal underworld, and next year he will finally get his own solo main character installment. During RGG Summit 2024, which is currently streaming on Sega's channel, the studio announced Like a Dragon Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii, an action adventure starring the "Mad Dog of Shimano".

Although the presentation is fast paced, we know that this new title is considered more of a sequel to Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth than a spin-off, as we'll see Goro shipwrecked on a Hawaiian beach and losing his memory (how did he get there?) and then, in a sequence of events worthy of the series' particular humour, captaining a 17th century ship and taking on a host of enemies dressed as a real pirate.

As usual, expect big doses of action (it looks like real-time combat is back here) and plenty of unforgettable side quests and mini-games.

Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii arrives on 28 February 2025 on PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S.