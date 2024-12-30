Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii is roughly 30% longer than Like a Dragon Gaiden

HQ

Fans of Yakuza/Like a Dragon have enjoyed a very nice 2024 with the eminent Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth, but already next year the series is back again with Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii.

It can be considered something of a spinoff adventure, and many wonder how long it is, considering that 2023's Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name could be completed in just over 10 hours, while 20 was enough to see almost everything. In an interview with Automaton, director Masayoshi Yokoyama now says that Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii is around 30% longer than The Man Who Erased His Name.

A reasonable guess is therefore that the main adventure will be at least 15 hours long and that those who want to see and do everything can last up to 30 hours. However, the longer adventure means a higher price and in the US it will cost $10 more than The Man Who Erased His Name.

The game will be released on February 21 for PC, Playstation and Xbox.