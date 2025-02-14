English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii

Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii demo now released

Live your best life as a pirate version of the Yakuza legend Goro Majima.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

Just over a year after the hugely popular and best-selling Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth, Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio is now reloading (a blunderbuss, we presume?) with a pirate adventure to be released on February 21.

We're talking, of course, about the spin-off Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii, where we'll be taking on the role of Goro Majima. This time it's pirate-themed with naval battles, and if you think that sounds strange, we're happy to report that you can actually try it out for yourself first before you go ahead and buy it.

Sega announces via Instagram that a playable demo is now available to download for PC, PlayStation and Xbox. A disclaimer, however, that nothing you do in the demo will be carried over to the finished game, which may be good to know.

Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii

Related texts



Loading next content