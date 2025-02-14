Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii demo now released

HQ

Just over a year after the hugely popular and best-selling Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth, Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio is now reloading (a blunderbuss, we presume?) with a pirate adventure to be released on February 21.

We're talking, of course, about the spin-off Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii, where we'll be taking on the role of Goro Majima. This time it's pirate-themed with naval battles, and if you think that sounds strange, we're happy to report that you can actually try it out for yourself first before you go ahead and buy it.

Sega announces via Instagram that a playable demo is now available to download for PC, PlayStation and Xbox. A disclaimer, however, that nothing you do in the demo will be carried over to the finished game, which may be good to know.