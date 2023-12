HQ

Kazuma Kiryu has been replaced by the wonderful goofball Ichiban Kasuga in the Like a Dragon series, so what should Kiryu do next - and will he even be a part of the upcoming Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth, which launches on January 26?

That's the focus of a new story trailer from the game, in which Kiryu meets old friends and talks about what he should do in the future. Check it out to see what's on the former protagonist's bucket list.