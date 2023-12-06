Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name

Like a Dragon Gaiden is getting English dub later this month

And it's free.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name was released last month and we really liked it. Unfortunately, it wasn't a full package at the release though as English voices were missing, something we know a lot of you prefer instead of using the original Japanese ones.

Fortunately, Ryu ga Gotoku Studio and Sega has already confirmed that we will get an English dub, and better yet - it's coming soon. In a new X post, the official account of the franchise reveals that "the English dub for Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name is coming in December via a free update".

Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name pretty much sets the stage for the next major game in the series, Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth, in which the wonderful goofball Ichiban Kasuga is back for new adventures and crazy mini-games.

Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name

Related texts



Loading next content