Lightyear Frontiers launch trailer shows the sweet life of a space farmer

HQ

Yesterday, we finally got to tell you what we think about Swedish studio Frame Break's upcoming Lightyear Frontier, which drops as an Early Access title for both PC and Xbox Series S/X this Tuesday. And if you read our review, you'll know that we liked it a lot.

If you feel that you still want to see more from this unique space farmer simulator before you decide to go for it, we now also have the launch trailer to offer. Here we get to check out different aspects of the game, from your first steps in a new world, to building your own farm and playing co-op with up to three friends - as well as a good look at the beautiful graphics.

Check out the video below and remember it's also included with Game Pass if you want to try out this very peaceful title that our reviewer called "truly one of the most relaxing games I've played in years".