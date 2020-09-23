LG to fix HDMI 2.1 compatibility issue with Nvidia RTX3000s

You're watching Advertisements

As some tech writers feared it might, the HDMI 2.1 standard has had some compatibility issues that have shown up with the RTX3000 series, more specifically with the LG 9 and X series OLEDs from 2019 and 2020.

Users have reported black screens when using 120Hz and G-sync at the same time, and the X models reduce the chroma subsampling to 4:2:2 under the same circumstances, G-sync or not, as reported by twitter user Sixi82 (which shows the inability to display RGB correctly).

Forbes gathered up many different sources but were unable to paint a clear picture as to who or what the culprit might be.

As 120 G-Sync and HDMI 2.1 are key selling points for LG and given the fact that no-one using a gaming monitor has reported a problem so far, it seems to be an LG issue. Perhaps.

We reached out to the screen specialists and the company has been forthcoming and solution-oriented about a problem that perhaps was difficult to foresee. Here's what the company told us:

"LG has been made aware that some LG OLED TVs are experiencing certain compatibility issues with the recently launched Nvidia RTX 30 Series graphics card. An updated firmware has been in development with plans for a roll-out within the next few weeks to LG's 2020 and 2019 HDMI 2.1 capable TVs, which should address these incompatibility issues.

"When ready, additional information will be available on the LG website and in the software update section of owners' LG TVs. We apologise for the inconvenience to our loyal customers and thank them for their support as we continue to push the boundaries of gaming technology and innovation.﻿"

So for those that plan to purchase RTX3000 series card and game on large scale OLEDs, there is hope for a quick-ish fix. Now all you've got to do is get your hands on a RTX3000 card, which could prove easier said than done...