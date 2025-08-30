LEGO celebrates Joe Dante's Gremlins with a poseable Gizmo set

HQ

LEGO continues to dig deep into the nostalgia swamp, and this time it's Gizmo from Joe Dante's classic 80s film Gremlins who has been given the honor of being transformed into a buildable set. As expected, this is a kit aimed primarily at adult collectors, featuring 1,125 pieces - perfect for those of us who want to relive one of our childhood's most iconic movies.

The figure can be assembled in two different positions - either standing or sitting - and comes with articulated joints that allow you to adjust the head, ears, arms, hands, fingers, and feet to create a variety of expressions.

To strengthen the film connection, the set also includes Gizmo's classic accessories: a pair of 3D glasses (naturally built from LEGO), just like the ones he wore when reading comic books. The set launches on October 1st, priced at 109,99 US$, and makes for an irresistible display piece for any nostalgic fan.

Will you be picking up LEGO Gizmo?