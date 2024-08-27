Learn more about the upcoming Early Access version of Towerborne

HQ

During Gamescom last week, we finally got some news about when we can actually get started with Towerborne. It turns out that an Early Access period will start on Steam as soon as September 10, and early next year a Game Preview version will also be available for Xbox Series S/X (also included with Game Pass).

Now the developer Stoic has released a first so-called Dev Diary, where they go through things a little more in depth, with a particular focus on the Early Access version. The developers also talk about how they want to work together with the community to create a really entertaining role-playing game, while also revealing a little about the future.

Overall, a very entertaining video well worth checking out if you've missed co-op adventures for up to four people in the same spirit as classic Castle Crashers.