Learn all about the creation of World of Warcraft: Wrath of the Lich King in new developer video

This year is shaping up to be a really big one for World of Warcraft, as not only has Blizzard affirmed that the Dragonflight expansion for the main game will be arriving this year, but the developer is also aiming to bring Wrath of the Lich King Classic to World of Warcraft: Classic.

With this iconic expansion returning later this year, the Californian developer has released the first in a series of videos, where members of the development team talk about the creation of the expansion back in the late 2000s.

Featuring art director, Ely Cannon, lead level designer, Sarah Boulian Verrall, and even Overwatch 2's game director, Aaron Keller, the video talks about the relationship between level design and art, how each of Northrend's locations came to be, the challenges of creating the expansion as a whole, even how stories from the developer's own lives played into its creation, and more.

Check out the developer diary in full below.